$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) This Quarter

Analysts expect nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) to report $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for nLIGHT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.10. nLIGHT posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that nLIGHT will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.38. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover nLIGHT.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $69.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.43 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 8.01%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LASR shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on nLIGHT from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded nLIGHT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on nLIGHT in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised nLIGHT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

NASDAQ:LASR traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.62. The company had a trading volume of 609 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,423. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.49. nLIGHT has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $46.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.14 and a beta of 2.41.

In other nLIGHT news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 9,977 shares of nLIGHT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $253,415.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in nLIGHT by 38.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in nLIGHT by 212.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in nLIGHT by 11.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

