$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) will announce earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Martin Midstream Partners’ earnings. Martin Midstream Partners posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 183.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Martin Midstream Partners.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Martin Midstream Partners news, Director Ruben S. Martin acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $140,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,691,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,277,654.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought 48,013 shares of company stock worth $150,274 over the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 173.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 57.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 10,293 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 21,455 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 26,791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMLP opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.39 million, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 2.83. Martin Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently -11.76%.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

