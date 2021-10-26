Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Price Target Raised to $27.00

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zuora from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Shares of Zuora stock opened at $21.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.78 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.96. Zuora has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $22.00.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $86.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.41 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 41.89%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 114,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,015.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,624 shares in the company, valued at $450,478.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 39,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $799,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 320,343 shares of company stock valued at $5,545,532 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 94.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 734,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,865,000 after purchasing an additional 356,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 13.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,079,000 after purchasing an additional 197,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

