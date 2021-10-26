Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) EVP Heidi C. Chen Sells 9,446 Shares

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total transaction of $1,985,738.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $210.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,219,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,958. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $202.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.05. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $141.41 and a one year high of $211.77. The firm has a market cap of $99.77 billion, a PE ratio of 53.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.82.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 1,069.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 216.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 60.2% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

