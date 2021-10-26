Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Bought by New York Life Investments Alternatives

New York Life Investments Alternatives raised its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives’ holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.5% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.7% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,821 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,495,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on ZBH. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.74.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $151.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.99. The firm has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.05 and a 12-month high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business’s revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.