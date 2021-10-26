Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) to “Strong-Buy”

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $25.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.58% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Exelixis’ lead drug, Cabometyx, approved for advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) and previously treated hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), maintains the company’s momentum. The pipeline progress has been impressive and the approval of Cabometyx in combination with Opdivo for advanced RCC has boosted sales and should fuel further growth. Exelixis has also forged strategic collaborations with Roche and Bristol Myers to expand the drug’s label further and the successful outcomes from these studies should boost growth. The company is also making efforts to develop its oncology portfolio beyond Cabometyx and has some promising candidates in the pipeline. However, the company is heavily dependent on Cabometyx for growth. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. Estimates for the third quarter are stable ahead of the results.”

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelixis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $21.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 74.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.07. Exelixis has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $25.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.94.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.25. Exelixis had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $385.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exelixis will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $1,014,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,564,400. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Exelixis in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its stake in Exelixis by 39.4% in the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 569,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,035,000 after buying an additional 160,800 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Exelixis in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Exelixis in the third quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 10.3% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 84,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

