Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) will announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hollysys Automation Technologies’ earnings. Hollysys Automation Technologies reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies will report full-year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hollysys Automation Technologies.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HOLI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ HOLI traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,750. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.97. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $10.93 and a fifty-two week high of $21.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLI. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 66.7% in the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 2,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 166.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

