Zacks: Brokerages Expect Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) to Announce -$0.09 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) will post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Greenlane’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Greenlane reported earnings per share of ($0.53) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.32). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.08). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Greenlane.

Get Greenlane alerts:

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $34.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.50 million. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 27.20% and a negative net margin of 10.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GNLN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Greenlane in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.30 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenlane from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Greenlane in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on Greenlane from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Greenlane in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.30.

GNLN stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.79. 3,513,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,178. Greenlane has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $8.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.52.

In other Greenlane news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $89,388.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Aaron Locascio sold 88,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $199,998.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,288 shares of company stock worth $363,494. Corporate insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Greenlane by 159.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Greenlane during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Greenlane during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Greenlane in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greenlane (GNLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.