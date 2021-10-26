Zacks: Brokerages Expect Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to Post $0.99 EPS

Brokerages expect Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.99 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Copart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.05. Copart posted earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Copart will report full year earnings of $4.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Copart.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Copart had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The firm had revenue of $748.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.40.

In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $25,024,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,390,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $974,316,000 after purchasing an additional 133,183 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,445,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $849,751,000 after purchasing an additional 531,422 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Copart by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,041,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $796,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,685 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,903,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,610,000 after purchasing an additional 877,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,731,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $490,559,000 after purchasing an additional 74,144 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPRT traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $154.87. 3,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,869. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.36. The company has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74 and a beta of 1.03. Copart has a fifty-two week low of $101.92 and a fifty-two week high of $154.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.94.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Copart (CPRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.