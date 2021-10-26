Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $51.39 Million

Brokerages predict that WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) will announce sales of $51.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for WM Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50.28 million and the highest is $52.30 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that WM Technology will report full year sales of $201.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $199.10 million to $204.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $293.19 million, with estimates ranging from $285.40 million to $299.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover WM Technology.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.93 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MAPS shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of WM Technology in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.56.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in WM Technology by 17.4% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MAPS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.49. 22,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,197. WM Technology has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.06.

WM Technology Company Profile

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

