Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.06 Billion

Brokerages expect that Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) will report $4.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tenneco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.83 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.39 billion. Tenneco reported sales of $4.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full-year sales of $17.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.64 billion to $18.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $18.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.69 billion to $19.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tenneco.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 233.09% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Tenneco from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Tenneco from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenneco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

In other news, Director Jane L. Warner acquired 20,000 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.80 per share, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 77,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,107.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEN. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Tenneco by 26.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 194,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after buying an additional 40,678 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tenneco by 14.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 6,059 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tenneco by 12.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,613,000 after buying an additional 467,677 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Tenneco by 23.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 238,101 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 45,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Tenneco by 932.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 419,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 379,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

TEN traded down $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $13.14. The company had a trading volume of 722,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,469. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.55. Tenneco has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.68.

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

