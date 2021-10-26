Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Will Announce Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) to post earnings of $1.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.23. Southern First Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 314.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will report full year earnings of $4.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $5.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Southern First Bancshares.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $25.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.77 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

In other Southern First Bancshares news, Director Rudolph G. Johnstone III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $100,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFST. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 2.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 5,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Southern First Bancshares by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFST traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.00. 208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,364. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.39 and its 200-day moving average is $51.36. The company has a market capitalization of $426.60 million, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Southern First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $56.42.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate.

