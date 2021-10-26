Zacks: Analysts Expect NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) will announce $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. NetScout Systems also posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $1.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NetScout Systems.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $190.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.71 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 3.04%.

NTCT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NetScout Systems from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $210,525.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,420.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $82,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in NetScout Systems by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 70,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 33,170 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in NetScout Systems by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in NetScout Systems by 610.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in NetScout Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTCT stock opened at $26.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.00. NetScout Systems has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $31.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

