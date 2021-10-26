Zacks: Analysts Expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $860.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) will announce sales of $860.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $816.00 million and the highest is $942.22 million. Hyatt Hotels posted sales of $399.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 115.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full year sales of $2.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $3.22 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $5.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hyatt Hotels.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.83 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 35.19%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on H. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist Securities raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $74.00 to $76.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.97.

Shares of NYSE H traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.04. 373,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.47. Hyatt Hotels has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $92.21.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 3,218 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $232,629.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 256,314 shares of company stock worth $18,818,421. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 133,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,298,000 after buying an additional 39,275 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $458,000. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at $359,000. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hyatt Hotels (H)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.