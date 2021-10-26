Zacks: Analysts Expect BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $235.86 Million

Equities research analysts expect BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) to report $235.86 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for BankUnited’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $242.33 million and the lowest is $228.10 million. BankUnited posted sales of $228.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full-year sales of $927.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $906.30 million to $947.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $988.69 million, with estimates ranging from $941.80 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BankUnited.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 31.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on BKU shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BankUnited has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.09.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in BankUnited during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in BankUnited during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BankUnited during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in BankUnited by 35.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in BankUnited by 1,216.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKU opened at $42.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.22. BankUnited has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $50.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 44.66%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

