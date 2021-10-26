Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to Post $1.09 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to post earnings per share of $1.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.64 and the lowest is $0.71. Wells Fargo & Company reported earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full year earnings of $4.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $5.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $4.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Wells Fargo & Company.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.71.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,351,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,097,477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,093,261 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 187,762,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,503,764,000 after acquiring an additional 22,104,223 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,966,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,105,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,017 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 135,414,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,132,944,000 after acquiring an additional 6,424,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,120,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,895,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.63. The stock had a trading volume of 18,197,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,064,801. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $51.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.45%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

