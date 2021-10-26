Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to Post $1.09 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to post earnings per share of $1.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.64 and the lowest is $0.71. Wells Fargo & Company reported earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 21st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full year earnings of $4.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $5.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $4.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Wells Fargo & Company.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,351,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,097,477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,093,261 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 187,762,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,503,764,000 after acquiring an additional 22,104,223 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,966,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,105,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,017 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 135,414,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,132,944,000 after acquiring an additional 6,424,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,120,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,895,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.
Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.63. The stock had a trading volume of 18,197,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,064,801. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $51.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.71.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.45%.
About Wells Fargo & Company
Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.
Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.