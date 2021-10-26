Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Brokerages expect Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) to post earnings per share of $0.97 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.85. Texas Capital Bancshares posted earnings per share of $1.14 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $4.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $4.97. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.33). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $215.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on TCBI. Wedbush lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.30.

In other news, Director James H. Browning bought 1,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.56 per share, with a total value of $59,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rob C. Holmes bought 8,308 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.29 per share, with a total value of $500,889.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,029 shares in the company, valued at $15,978,598.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 22,481 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,360. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 128.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.7% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 34.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TCBI traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.00. 392,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,129. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.47. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $40.69 and a 1-year high of $93.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

