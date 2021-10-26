Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Brokerages predict that NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) will announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NuStar Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.52. NuStar Energy reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 312.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $1.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $2.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover NuStar Energy.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 42.65% and a net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $427.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NS. Barclays dropped their target price on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuStar Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in NuStar Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,628,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $209,894,000 after purchasing an additional 134,400 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in NuStar Energy by 19.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,357,914 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $168,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,066 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. grew its position in NuStar Energy by 46.7% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 5,334,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,844 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in NuStar Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,280,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,967,000 after acquiring an additional 13,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in NuStar Energy by 11.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,905,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,401,000 after acquiring an additional 189,311 shares during the last quarter. 57.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NS traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.36. 398,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,702. NuStar Energy has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $20.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.39.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

