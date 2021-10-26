Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $294.57 Million

Equities analysts expect Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to post $294.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $304.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $286.70 million. Neurocrine Biosciences posted sales of $258.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.47 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 35.34%.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.40.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $525,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $100,407.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,615 shares of company stock worth $1,968,569 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,984,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,383,000 after buying an additional 155,346 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.9% in the second quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,535,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,433,000 after buying an additional 186,977 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,203,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,924,000 after buying an additional 23,626 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.7% in the second quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,116,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,610,000 after purchasing an additional 60,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 51.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 961,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,458,000 after purchasing an additional 327,101 shares during the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NBIX stock traded down $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $101.84. The company had a trading volume of 534,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,654. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $84.77 and a one year high of $120.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.98 and its 200 day moving average is $95.84.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

