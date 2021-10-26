Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $120,000.00

Posted by on Oct 26th, 2021

Analysts expect Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) to announce sales of $120,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Motus GI’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $100,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $150,000.00. Motus GI reported sales of $30,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full year sales of $470,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $420,000.00 to $500,000.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.25 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $2.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 73.19% and a negative net margin of 8,058.18%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Motus GI in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Motus GI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Motus GI from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Motus GI stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.72. The stock had a trading volume of 7,295,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,312. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.58. Motus GI has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $2.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.93.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MOTS. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Motus GI by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 21,991 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Motus GI in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Motus GI by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 530,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motus GI in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motus GI in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. 15.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Motus GI (MOTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS)

Receive News & Ratings for Motus GI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motus GI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.