Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $120,000.00

Analysts expect Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) to announce sales of $120,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Motus GI’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $100,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $150,000.00. Motus GI reported sales of $30,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full year sales of $470,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $420,000.00 to $500,000.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.25 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $2.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 73.19% and a negative net margin of 8,058.18%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Motus GI in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Motus GI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Motus GI from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Motus GI stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.72. The stock had a trading volume of 7,295,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,312. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.58. Motus GI has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $2.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.93.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MOTS. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Motus GI by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 21,991 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Motus GI in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Motus GI by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 530,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motus GI in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motus GI in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. 15.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

