World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Shares Gap Down to $208.40

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $208.40, but opened at $179.35. World Acceptance shares last traded at $170.00, with a volume of 1,179 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.91 and a 200-day moving average of $168.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 13.37 and a quick ratio of 13.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.62.

In other World Acceptance news, SVP Alice Lindsay Caulder sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $423,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $66,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,274 shares of company stock valued at $1,787,200 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC raised its position in World Acceptance by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in World Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 83.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

