WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) Hits New 1-Year High at $48.68

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.68 and last traded at $48.48, with a volume of 18758 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.43.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.51.

Get WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $248,000.

WisdomTree Earnings 500 Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings 500 Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the large-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.