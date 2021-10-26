Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.61% of Winmark worth $25,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Winmark by 24.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 8.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 11.6% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 2.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 16.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Winmark alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WINA opened at $218.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $208.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.29. Winmark Co. has a 1-year low of $163.01 and a 1-year high of $225.77. The company has a market cap of $790.47 million, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $7.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $31.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.59%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Winmark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

In other news, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 3,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total value of $766,924.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 2,651 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.07, for a total value of $586,056.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,682 shares of company stock valued at $3,430,985. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

About Winmark

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell and trade gently used merchandise and also provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the following segments: Franchising and Leasing.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.