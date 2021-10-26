Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $13.39

Where Food Comes From, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFCF) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.39 and traded as low as $12.61. Where Food Comes From shares last traded at $12.71, with a volume of 2,598 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $77.72 million, a PE ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.33.

Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.14 million during the quarter. Where Food Comes From had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 12.32%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Where Food Comes From by 9.1% during the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 35,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Where Food Comes From during the second quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Nia Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Where Food Comes From during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,686,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Where Food Comes From during the second quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Where Food Comes From during the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 6.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Where Food Comes From Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WFCF)

Where Food Comes From, Inc engages in the provision of food production audits. It uses rigorous verification processes to ensure that claims made by food producers and processors are accurate. It operates through the following segments: Verification and Certification, Software Sales and Related Consulting, and Other.

