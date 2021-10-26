Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the transportation company on Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has raised its dividend payment by 9.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a payout ratio of 11.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies to earn $4.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.6%.

Shares of NYSE WAB opened at $92.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.69. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52-week low of $55.83 and a 52-week high of $93.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.23.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 7.25%. Analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP David L. Deninno sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $359,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,380,217.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Patrick D. Dugan sold 17,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $1,533,310.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,921,746.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,179 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,935. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WAB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.83.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

