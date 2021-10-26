Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the transportation company on Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%.
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has raised its dividend payment by 9.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a payout ratio of 11.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies to earn $4.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.6%.
Shares of NYSE WAB opened at $92.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.69. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52-week low of $55.83 and a 52-week high of $93.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.23.
In related news, VP David L. Deninno sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $359,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,380,217.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Patrick D. Dugan sold 17,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $1,533,310.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,921,746.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,179 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,935. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on WAB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.83.
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.
