West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Downgraded to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) from an action list buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has C$110.00 price target on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered West Fraser Timber from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$142.00 to C$141.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC lowered West Fraser Timber from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $126.86.

WFG stock opened at $84.99 on Monday. West Fraser Timber has a twelve month low of $45.99 and a twelve month high of $92.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.60 and its 200-day moving average is $76.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion and a PE ratio of 9.28.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $12.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.50 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will post 27.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is 8.62%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Ossiam bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the second quarter worth about $151,000. 55.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

