West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,313,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 845,080 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $237,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in West Fraser Timber by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 817,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,738,000 after purchasing an additional 46,656 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in West Fraser Timber by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,230,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,626 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its stake in West Fraser Timber by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 108,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber during the 2nd quarter worth $19,825,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in West Fraser Timber by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 102,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,347,000 after purchasing an additional 30,553 shares in the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Fraser Timber stock opened at $84.99 on Tuesday. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $45.99 and a fifty-two week high of $92.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.74.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $12.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.50 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 27.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is currently 8.62%.

WFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities cut West Fraser Timber from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$142.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.86.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

