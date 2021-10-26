WeOwn Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.23 Million (CHX)

WeOwn (CURRENCY:CHX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 25th. One WeOwn coin can currently be purchased for $0.0123 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. WeOwn has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $119,096.00 worth of WeOwn was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WeOwn has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00051325 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.77 or 0.00106114 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.11 or 0.00208357 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00004898 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00010751 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

WeOwn Coin Profile

WeOwn is a coin. Its launch date was March 25th, 2018. WeOwn’s total supply is 168,956,522 coins and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 coins. The official website for WeOwn is weown.com . WeOwn’s official message board is medium.com/ownmarket . WeOwn’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket

According to CryptoCompare, “Own is a marketplace for equities. It provides users with the tools to purchase shares on every supported business each individual intends to invest. At Own, it is possible to perform cryptocurrencies transactions as well as to store, monitor and manage them on the digital wallet service available on the Own main website. The Own (CHX) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It will be required a locked up reserve of CHX by the business owners for the life of the equity they issue as well as to exchange value when using the platform. Chainium has rebranded to Own. Announcement here. “

Buying and Selling WeOwn

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeOwn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeOwn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WeOwn using one of the exchanges listed above.

