Wells Fargo & Company Raises Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Price Target to $150.00

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DGX. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.36.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $145.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.66 and a 200-day moving average of $139.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Quest Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $113.36 and a fifty-two week high of $160.56.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 12.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $1,337,278.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,178 shares in the company, valued at $59,753,954.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 29.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 64,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,509,000 after purchasing an additional 14,663 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 11.5% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,716,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $226,473,000 after purchasing an additional 176,742 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth approximately $2,413,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,581,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 85,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

