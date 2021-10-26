Wells Fargo & Company Raises Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target to $75.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

OLN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olin from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Olin in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Olin in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Get Olin alerts:

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $58.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.37. Olin has a twelve month low of $16.03 and a twelve month high of $58.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.38 and its 200-day moving average is $46.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. Olin had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 28.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Olin will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $1,778,768.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $148,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLN. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Olin by 1,185.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 951,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,113,000 after buying an additional 1,038,693 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Olin by 202.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,388,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,241,000 after purchasing an additional 930,144 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Olin by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,577,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $674,357,000 after purchasing an additional 761,096 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,392,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Olin in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

About Olin

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.