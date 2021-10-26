Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Cinemark (NYSE:CNK)

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

CNK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cinemark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cinemark presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.64.

NYSE:CNK opened at $20.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.57. Cinemark has a fifty-two week low of $7.92 and a fifty-two week high of $27.84.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $294.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.98 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 135.90% and a negative return on equity of 107.71%. Cinemark’s quarterly revenue was up 3174.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.45) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cinemark will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 24.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,294,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,393 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cinemark by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,043,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,445,000 after acquiring an additional 436,441 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Cinemark by 33.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,180,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,212 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cinemark by 67.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,504,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cinemark by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,271,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,818,000 after acquiring an additional 40,572 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

