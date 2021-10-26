Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Omeros (OMER)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Omeros (NASDAQ: OMER) recently:

10/22/2021 – Omeros was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Omeros Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing and commercializing products focused on inflammation and disorders of the central nervous system. Omeros’ most clinically advanced product candidates are derived from its proprietary PharmacoSurgery(TM) platform designed to improve clinical outcomes of patients undergoing arthroscopic, ophthalmological, urological and other surgical and medical procedures. Omeros has four ongoing PharmacoSurgery(TM) clinical development programs, and its lead product candidate, OMS103HP, is being evaluated in Phase 3 clinical trials for use during arthroscopic surgery to improve postoperative joint function and reduce postoperative pain. Omeros is also building a diverse pipeline of preclinical programs targeting inflammation and central nervous system disorders. “

10/19/2021 – Omeros had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $19.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2021 – Omeros was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating.

10/6/2021 – Omeros had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $32.00.

10/1/2021 – Omeros was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

10/1/2021 – Omeros was downgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/27/2021 – Omeros is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

9/10/2021 – Omeros was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Omeros Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing and commercializing products focused on inflammation and disorders of the central nervous system. Omeros’ most clinically advanced product candidates are derived from its proprietary PharmacoSurgery(TM) platform designed to improve clinical outcomes of patients undergoing arthroscopic, ophthalmological, urological and other surgical and medical procedures. Omeros has four ongoing PharmacoSurgery(TM) clinical development programs, and its lead product candidate, OMS103HP, is being evaluated in Phase 3 clinical trials for use during arthroscopic surgery to improve postoperative joint function and reduce postoperative pain. Omeros is also building a diverse pipeline of preclinical programs targeting inflammation and central nervous system disorders. “

9/7/2021 – Omeros had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

OMER traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,218,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,251. Omeros Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The stock has a market cap of $394.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.38 and its 200-day moving average is $15.11.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omeros Co. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMER. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new position in Omeros during the first quarter worth $6,435,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros in the first quarter valued at $5,283,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros in the second quarter valued at $2,924,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Omeros by 44.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 618,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after acquiring an additional 191,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros in the first quarter valued at $3,284,000. Institutional investors own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

