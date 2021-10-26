Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Just Eat Takeaway.com (JET)

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON: JET) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/22/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 8,930 ($116.67) to GBX 8,910 ($116.41). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/14/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 9,370 ($122.42) to GBX 8,930 ($116.67). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 9,145 ($119.48) to GBX 8,448 ($110.37). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com stock traded up GBX 15 ($0.20) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 5,634 ($73.61). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,818. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6,222.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6,534.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a one year low of GBX 5,202 ($67.96) and a one year high of GBX 9,392 ($122.71). The stock has a market capitalization of £11.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.55.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

