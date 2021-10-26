Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

WBS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Webster Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.55.

Shares of WBS opened at $58.78 on Friday. Webster Financial has a 52 week low of $29.87 and a 52 week high of $63.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,584,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,901,000 after acquiring an additional 134,763 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,595,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,149,000 after acquiring an additional 690,843 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,049,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,976,000 after acquiring an additional 197,670 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,926,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,442,000 after acquiring an additional 370,578 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 309.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,489,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,256 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

