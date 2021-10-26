Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $309.35.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $345.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.95, for a total transaction of $1,462,455.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.62, for a total value of $986,007.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,814 shares of company stock worth $3,901,566. Corporate insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair during the second quarter worth $2,717,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 3.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 133,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,977,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 21.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 7.7% during the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 23,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Wayfair during the first quarter worth about $2,127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $235.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.31. Wayfair has a 52-week low of $221.09 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The firm has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 3.10.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52. Wayfair had a net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Equities analysts expect that Wayfair will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

