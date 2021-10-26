Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 29.06%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:WASH traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.16. 1,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,624. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.34 and a 52-week high of $56.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $972.69 million, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.00%.

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $40,824.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,228,876. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 7,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $421,578.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $540,000. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Washington Trust Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.