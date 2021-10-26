Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Earns Inline Rating from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an inline rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a hold rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.29.

WRBY stock opened at $59.03 on Monday. Warby Parker has a 1-year low of $46.50 and a 1-year high of $59.78.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Warby Parker stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,990,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,771,000.

