Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stake Raised by New England Asset Management Inc.

New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,575 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 0.1% of New England Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter worth about $17,239,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Walmart by 8.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,787,907 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $252,130,000 after acquiring an additional 140,470 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Walmart by 4.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 955,917 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $134,803,000 after acquiring an additional 36,953 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 1.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 17,562 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandler Capital Management bought a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter worth about $14,807,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.88.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $1,390,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 307,927 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total value of $43,882,676.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,202,416 shares of company stock worth $1,211,662,315. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $149.31. 154,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,094,184. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.70 and its 200-day moving average is $141.99. The stock has a market cap of $416.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

