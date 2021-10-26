Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,483,245 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 268,309 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 1.4% of Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Walmart worth $914,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. 30.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.88.

WMT traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.69. The company had a trading volume of 31,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,094,184. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $417.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.99.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $1,205,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total transaction of $1,390,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,202,416 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,662,315. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.