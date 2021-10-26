Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Raised to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wabash National from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Wabash National from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of NYSE:WNC opened at $16.03 on Friday. Wabash National has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $20.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.21 and a 200 day moving average of $15.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.64 million, a PE ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Wabash National had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $449.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wabash National will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 213.33%.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $29,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 3,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $58,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,601,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,631,000 after buying an additional 43,770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,984,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,756,000 after buying an additional 153,506 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,762,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,207,000 after buying an additional 40,822 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 14.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,303,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,862,000 after buying an additional 163,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,268,000.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

