Vulcan Value Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,819,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309,822 shares during the period. Cushman & Wakefield makes up about 1.1% of Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Vulcan Value Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $206,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 15.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,138,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,888,000 after buying an additional 2,472,817 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the second quarter worth $20,823,000. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 7,452.7% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,132,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,489,000 after buying an additional 1,117,900 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 10,181.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,030,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,820,000 after buying an additional 1,020,611 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3,827.9% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 710,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,420,000 after buying an additional 692,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO W Brett White sold 1,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $32,593.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,810,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $106,040,566.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,035,746 shares of company stock worth $110,178,806. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CWK. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $21.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.11.

CWK opened at $18.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $19.44.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.25. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

