Viacoin Market Cap Hits $5.60 Million (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $5.60 million and $47,678.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000399 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $193.79 or 0.00319927 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005536 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000452 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

