Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $754.44 Million

Brokerages expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) will post sales of $754.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $744.40 million to $765.09 million. Verisk Analytics posted sales of $702.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full-year sales of $2.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Verisk Analytics.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $747.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRSK. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

NASDAQ VRSK traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $212.02. 891,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,926. Verisk Analytics has a 12 month low of $159.79 and a 12 month high of $215.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a PE ratio of 51.12, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total transaction of $97,363.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total value of $786,693.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,616.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,836 shares of company stock valued at $981,579. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. State Street Corp increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,863,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,199,134,000 after buying an additional 25,029 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,813,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $850,540,000 after purchasing an additional 83,912 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,019,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $526,184,000 after buying an additional 60,250 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 12.9% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,959,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,123,000 after buying an additional 338,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 18.2% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,524,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $441,012,000 after buying an additional 389,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

