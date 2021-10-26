Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Gap Up to $50.97

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.97, but opened at $52.53. Vericel shares last traded at $50.31, with a volume of 152 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on VCEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Get Vericel alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.18 and a 200-day moving average of $54.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.18 and a beta of 2.08.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Vericel had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $39.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vericel Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vericel news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $244,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 0.4% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,589,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $240,965,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,030,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,107,000 after purchasing an additional 89,752 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Vericel during the first quarter valued at about $151,322,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Vericel by 128,808.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,972,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,546,000 after buying an additional 1,970,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Vericel by 7.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,652,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,772,000 after buying an additional 115,173 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vericel Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.