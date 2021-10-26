Velo Trading Up 23.6% Over Last 7 Days (VELO)

Velo (CURRENCY:VELO) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 25th. One Velo coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000459 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Velo has traded 23.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Velo has a market capitalization of $97.71 million and $8.35 million worth of Velo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00070104 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.55 or 0.00080406 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.56 or 0.00102688 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,042.84 or 1.00269834 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,198.09 or 0.06677073 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00021445 BTC.

Velo Profile

Velo’s total supply is 29,999,999,991 coins and its circulating supply is 338,521,544 coins. Velo’s official Twitter account is @veloprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Velo is velo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Velo is a blockchain based financial protocol enabling digital credit issuance and borderless asset transfer for businesses using a smart contract system. Velo’s core mission is to build a decentralized settlement network that allows its Trusted Partners to securely transfer value among one another in a timely and transparent manner. Velo’s initial focus would be on business partners in the remittance and money transfer spaces in Southeast Asia followed by the wider Asia Pacific region and beyond. “

