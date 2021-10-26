Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motive Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $5,153,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 685,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,591,000 after acquiring an additional 8,207 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,466,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,655,000 after acquiring an additional 63,796 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,971,000 after acquiring an additional 35,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $737,000.

VUG traded up $2.45 on Tuesday, reaching $311.37. 10,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,711. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $300.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.67. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $218.28 and a 52-week high of $309.59.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

