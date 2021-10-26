Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 106,547 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,015,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,547 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $229,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KRTX. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $45,520,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 18.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,690,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,282,000 after acquiring an additional 266,614 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 77.7% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 601,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,276,000 after acquiring an additional 262,944 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $24,034,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 12.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,579,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,072,000 after acquiring an additional 179,462 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.17, for a total transaction of $285,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total value of $571,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,500 shares of company stock worth $2,104,975. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

KRTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Karuna Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.50.

Shares of NASDAQ KRTX opened at $132.18 on Tuesday. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.85 and a 52-week high of $146.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.16 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.64.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.17. Equities research analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

