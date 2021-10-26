Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 111,479 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,333,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,479 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.24% of United Natural Foods worth $234,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNFI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 608.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 982,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,362,000 after purchasing an additional 843,700 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in United Natural Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,761,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 1,425.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 475,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,571,000 after purchasing an additional 443,991 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 33.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,688,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,431,000 after purchasing an additional 420,440 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 18.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 975,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,138,000 after purchasing an additional 148,660 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Stigers sold 35,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $1,688,942.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total transaction of $1,455,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,073 shares of company stock valued at $6,251,629 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNFI opened at $43.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.28. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $52.35.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 18.27%. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UNFI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Northcoast Research increased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

