ValueAct Holdings L.P. Has $403.51 Million Holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

ValueAct Holdings L.P. reduced its position in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 35.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,005,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,100,000 shares during the quarter. Trinity Industries makes up about 4.8% of ValueAct Holdings L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. ValueAct Holdings L.P. owned about 0.15% of Trinity Industries worth $403,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Trinity Industries by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,481,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $254,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,061 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Trinity Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $30,049,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Trinity Industries by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,036,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,002,000 after purchasing an additional 957,352 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Trinity Industries by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,900,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,999,000 after purchasing an additional 532,127 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Trinity Industries by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,236,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,246,000 after purchasing an additional 455,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRN. Susquehanna raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.29 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

TRN stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.44. 8,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,101. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.29 and a 1 year high of $33.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.77 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. Trinity Industries had a negative net margin of 5.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $503.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Trinity Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 227.03%.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

See Also: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.