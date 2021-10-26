Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) is Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s Largest Position

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC cut its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 496,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,932 shares during the quarter. Valmont Industries accounts for approximately 3.8% of Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $117,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 7.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 5.1% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 5.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $232.85 on Tuesday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.57 and a twelve month high of $265.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $240.87 and its 200 day moving average is $239.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.20.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. Valmont Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on VMI shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

